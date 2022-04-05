Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Trading Down 6.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $119.00 to $108.00. The company traded as low as $99.36 and last traded at $99.55. 2,656 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 312,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.33.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13 and a beta of 1.89.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.58. Visteon had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

