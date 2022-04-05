Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 40

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2022

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $20.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON VTY opened at GBX 952 ($12.49) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Vistry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 882 ($11.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,351 ($17.72). The company has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 8.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,001.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,102.26.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VTY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,470 ($19.28) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.41) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.74) to GBX 1,100 ($14.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.46) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,395.88 ($18.31).

About Vistry Group (Get Rating)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Read More

Dividend History for Vistry Group (LON:VTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.