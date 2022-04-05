Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 225 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.95) target price on Vodafone Group (LON:VODGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOD has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.23) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.06) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 185 ($2.43) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 172.29 ($2.26).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 126 ($1.65) on Friday. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.87). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 129.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.40. The firm has a market cap of £35.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.00.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

