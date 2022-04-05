Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,908 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 1.5% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 48,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,006 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

VOD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.65. The stock had a trading volume of 222,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,177,991. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average of $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $20.36.

VOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($3.02) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

About Vodafone Group Public (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.