Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VOD. StockNews.com began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($3.02) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a report on Friday. Argus downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

