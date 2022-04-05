Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th.

NASDAQ:VG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 128,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,842. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.48, a PEG ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Vonage ( NASDAQ:VG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.47 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vonage will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rory P. Read sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $1,017,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Joy Corso sold 11,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $229,285.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,452 shares of company stock worth $6,701,077 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter worth $88,749,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vonage by 369.3% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 124,821 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at $4,104,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vonage by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

