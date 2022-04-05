Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $209.87.

VMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE VMC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.12. 9,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,802. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $163.00 and a 52-week high of $213.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,490,000 after acquiring an additional 22,686 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 100,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 98,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

