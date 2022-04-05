Warburg Research Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €161.00 Price Target

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) has been given a €161.00 ($176.92) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 92.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($161.54) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shop Apotheke Europe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €151.40 ($166.37).

Shares of SAE opened at €83.74 ($92.02) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €90.61 and its 200 day moving average price is €118.15. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €65.40 ($71.87) and a 52 week high of €205.40 ($225.71).

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

