Warburg Research Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €161.00 Price Target

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been given a €161.00 ($176.92) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 92.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($161.54) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shop Apotheke Europe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €151.40 ($166.37).

Shares of SAE opened at €83.74 ($92.02) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €90.61 and its 200 day moving average price is €118.15. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €65.40 ($71.87) and a 52 week high of €205.40 ($225.71).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

