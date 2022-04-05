Warburg Research Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €191.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) has been given a €191.00 ($209.89) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($164.84) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, March 18th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($208.79) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($175.82) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays set a €177.00 ($194.51) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €190.00 ($208.79) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €164.09 ($180.32).

Shares of WCH stock opened at €160.45 ($176.32) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €137.14 and a 200 day moving average price of €145.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €116.65 ($128.19) and a 12 month high of €174.75 ($192.03).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

