Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $2.20 Per Share

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 2.20 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95.

Watsco has a dividend payout ratio of 63.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Watsco to earn $12.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.

NYSE WSO opened at $305.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.85. Watsco has a 1 year low of $252.50 and a 1 year high of $318.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Watsco will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $995,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.83.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

