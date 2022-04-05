Waves Enterprise (WEST) Market Cap Achieves $8.58 Million

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $8.58 million and approximately $318,373.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00048405 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.89 or 0.07483928 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,959.41 or 1.00136284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00055423 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

