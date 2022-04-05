Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for St. James’s Place (STJPF)

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS: STJPF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/4/2022 – St. James’s Place had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $1,767.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2022 – St. James’s Place had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $1,680.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2022 – St. James’s Place is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – St. James’s Place had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,700 ($22.30) to GBX 1,610 ($21.11).

2/28/2022 – St. James’s Place had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,800 ($23.61) to GBX 1,700 ($22.30).

2/25/2022 – St. James’s Place had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,700 ($22.30) to GBX 1,600 ($20.98).

2/8/2022 – St. James’s Place was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1,900.00 price target on the stock.

STJPF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.96. The stock had a trading volume of 839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547. St. James’s Place plc has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.54.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

