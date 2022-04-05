Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR: LHA) in the last few weeks:

4/4/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €5.20 ($5.71) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/4/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.30 ($6.92) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/28/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €8.00 ($8.79) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/28/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.30 ($6.92) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/24/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.90 ($8.68) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

3/23/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.00 ($6.59) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/22/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.10 ($7.80) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/16/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.30 ($6.92) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/9/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.00 ($6.59) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/4/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.25 ($7.97) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/4/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €5.20 ($5.71) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/4/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €8.30 ($9.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/3/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.85 ($8.63) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/3/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.10 ($7.80) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/25/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.30 ($6.92) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/15/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.10 ($7.80) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/14/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.85 ($8.63) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/7/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.25 ($7.97) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of LHA traded down €0.00 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €7.31 ($8.03). 6,288,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €7.02 and a 200-day moving average of €6.61. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a one year low of €5.24 ($5.76) and a one year high of €11.72 ($12.88). The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

