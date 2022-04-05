Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $479.40 Million

Brokerages predict that Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) will post $479.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Weibo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $472.59 million and the highest is $486.21 million. Weibo reported sales of $458.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Weibo will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Weibo.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.41 million. Weibo had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. 86 Research raised shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Weibo by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,276,000 after buying an additional 512,861 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Weibo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,502,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Weibo by 331.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Weibo by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,885,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WB traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.49. The company had a trading volume of 820,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,525. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average of $35.77. Weibo has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

