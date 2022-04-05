WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Pi Financial cut their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. CIBC reduced their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.43.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

Shares of TSE:WELL opened at C$5.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.47. WELL Health Technologies has a 12-month low of C$3.76 and a 12-month high of C$8.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.