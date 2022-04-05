Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FLYW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flywire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Flywire from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $32.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. Flywire has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $57.41.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 5,330 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $142,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 35,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $1,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,835,692.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,925,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 337.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,767,000 after buying an additional 2,386,350 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,494,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after buying an additional 72,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 445.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 32,814 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

