Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.58.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $48.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

