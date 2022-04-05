Wells Fargo & Company Trims Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Target Price to $235.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.12% from the stock’s previous close.

BURL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.60.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $187.82 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $171.15 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.21 and its 200 day moving average is $252.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,452 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,821,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in Burlington Stores by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,381,000 after acquiring an additional 96,675 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.

About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.