Wells Fargo & Company Trims Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Target Price to $235.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.12% from the stock’s previous close.
BURL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.60.
Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $187.82 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $171.15 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.21 and its 200 day moving average is $252.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,452 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,821,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in Burlington Stores by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,381,000 after acquiring an additional 96,675 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
