Wells Fargo & Company Trims General Motors (NYSE:GM) Target Price to $72.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Nomura Instinet reiterated a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered General Motors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.09.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $43.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.94. General Motors has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

