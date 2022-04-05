Wells Fargo & Company Trims Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Target Price to $48.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 32.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.94.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average is $39.67. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

