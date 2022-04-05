Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Stake Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,469 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.18% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the third quarter worth $190,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the third quarter worth $224,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 26.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.36. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $27.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34.

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.39 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 9.27%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Profile (Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.