Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,469 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.18% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 354,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 28,954 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 36.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 190,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 51,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHG opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.34.

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.39 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 9.27%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

