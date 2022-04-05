WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 46.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in WEX by 20.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in WEX by 16.7% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in WEX by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.77.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEX opened at $174.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.70. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $232.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -17,448.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.68.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. WEX had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

