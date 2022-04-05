Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $24.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.54. Weyco Group has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.06.
Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $101.38 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 10.72%.
About Weyco Group (Get Rating)
Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.
