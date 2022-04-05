Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $24.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.54. Weyco Group has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.06.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $101.38 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 10.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Weyco Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Weyco Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 62,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Weyco Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 39,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyco Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Weyco Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

