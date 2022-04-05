Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

NYSE:WY traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,985,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,185. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.66. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $43.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average is $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,396,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,599,000 after buying an additional 269,617 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,392,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,330,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,489,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,739 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,186,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.