Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Reaches $270.11 on Major Exchanges

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for about $270.11 or 0.00589023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Whiteheart has a market cap of $2.40 million and $39,596.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00048025 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,427.30 or 0.07473944 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,838.64 or 0.99960882 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00054940 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

