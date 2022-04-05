Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) & Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Head-To-Head Survey

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.9% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Plaza Retail REIT and Whitestone REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A Whitestone REIT 9.61% 2.73% 0.96%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Plaza Retail REIT and Whitestone REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Whitestone REIT $125.36 million 5.04 $12.05 million $0.26 49.42

Whitestone REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Plaza Retail REIT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Plaza Retail REIT and Whitestone REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plaza Retail REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33 Whitestone REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Plaza Retail REIT currently has a consensus price target of $4.58, suggesting a potential upside of 14.03%. Whitestone REIT has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.17%. Given Plaza Retail REIT’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Plaza Retail REIT is more favorable than Whitestone REIT.

Summary

Whitestone REIT beats Plaza Retail REIT on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plaza Retail REIT (Get Rating)

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

About Whitestone REIT (Get Rating)

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences. Whitestone is a monthly dividend paying stock and has consistently paid dividends for over 15 years. Whitestone's strong, balanced and managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility for growth and positions Whitestone to perform well through economic cycles.

