Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Williams Industrial Services Group provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification and plant management support services. It serves nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical and other process and manufacturing industries. Williams Industrial Services Group, formerly known as Global Power Equipment Group, is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Get Williams Industrial Services Group alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities cut Williams Industrial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLMS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 96,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,594. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $51.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Research analysts forecast that Williams Industrial Services Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Jr. Hruby acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 49,689 shares of company stock valued at $86,887. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLMS. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Williams Industrial Services Group by 115.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the third quarter worth $73,000. 55.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams Industrial Services Group (WLMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.