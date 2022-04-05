Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Wix.com by 70.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 5,261.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WIX. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.53.

Shares of WIX stock traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.85. 778,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,391. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 1.44. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $70.70 and a 1-year high of $329.00.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35). Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 94.76% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.