Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.14

Shares of Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.14 and last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 24367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.21.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.63.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Woodside Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.42. This represents a dividend yield of 6.66%.
About Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)
Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.
