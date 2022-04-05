Woonkly Power One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.71 Million (WOOP)

Woonkly Power (WOOP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Woonkly Power has a total market capitalization of $23.79 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of Woonkly Power was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Woonkly Power has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Woonkly Power coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Woonkly Power

Woonkly Power’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,732,023 coins. Woonkly Power’s official Twitter account is @woonklyEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Woonkly is a DEFI protocol that enables a Decentralized Social Network in which the capital invested in post advertising by advertisers is shared with the people who interact with that content (Post, Photo, Video, Podcast); all created and working 100% on Blockchain using our own main network (Hyperledger BESU and Polkadot) connected with Binance Smart Chain (BSC). “

Woonkly Power Coin Trading

