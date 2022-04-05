World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Receives $60.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on WWE shares. TheStreet cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $62.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.26.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.54%.

In related news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $589,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1,545.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,139 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 29.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

