WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) versus Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Critical Analysis

WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) and Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for WPP and Publicis Groupe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WPP 0 0 0 0 N/A Publicis Groupe 1 4 5 0 2.40

Publicis Groupe has a consensus price target of $52.99, indicating a potential upside of 247.48%. Given Publicis Groupe’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Publicis Groupe is more favorable than WPP.

Risk and Volatility

WPP has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Publicis Groupe has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

WPP pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Publicis Groupe pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%.

Profitability

This table compares WPP and Publicis Groupe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WPP N/A N/A N/A Publicis Groupe N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.1% of WPP shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of WPP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Publicis Groupe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WPP and Publicis Groupe’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WPP $17.60 billion 0.86 $876.90 million N/A N/A Publicis Groupe $13.89 billion 1.11 $1.22 billion N/A N/A

Publicis Groupe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WPP.

Summary

Publicis Groupe beats WPP on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WPP (Get Rating)

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media. The Public Relations segment helps clients communicate with all stakeholders, from consumers and investors to government and non-government organizations. The Specialist Agencies segment delivers brand experience and identity, and specialist, targeted services. The company was founded by Martin Stuart Sorrell in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Publicis Groupe (Get Rating)

Publicis Groupe S.A. provides communication, value chain, consulting, execution, and marketing and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services. It also engages in the conception and supply of brand content for television, print media, radio, cinema, billboards, display, social networks, online video, etc.; and provision of media consulting, planning, and buying services. In addition, the company operates Publicis Sapient, a technological, digital, and consulting platform for automotive, consumer products, energy and raw materials, retail, financial services, healthcare, media-telecoms, and travel and hospitality sectors. Further, it provides healthcare communication services under the Digitas Health and Publicis Health Media brands for the healthcare and well-being sectors. The company serves clients in the non-food consumer products, finance, automobile, TMT, healthcare, food and beverage, leisure/energy/luxury, retail, and other sectors. Publicis Groupe S.A. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

