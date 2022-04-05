X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 434.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,778. The stock has a market cap of $57.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.49. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19.

X4 Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XFOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.56). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.