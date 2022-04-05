XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:XFLT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.47. 77,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,199. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $9.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XFLT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

