Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Hits New 1-Year High at $74.03

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.03 and last traded at $73.73, with a volume of 40005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.70.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.75.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.88%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 102,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,834,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.