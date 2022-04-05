Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XNCR. TheStreet upgraded Xencor from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.94. Xencor has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $45.37.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. Xencor had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 268.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xencor will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $34,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,929 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $87,577.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,524 shares of company stock valued at $279,886 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Xencor during the third quarter worth $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xencor by 54.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xencor by 718.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Xencor by 145.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

