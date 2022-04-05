Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on XNCR. StockNews.com began coverage on Xencor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Xencor from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.88.

Get Xencor alerts:

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $29.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.94. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.79. Xencor has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $45.37.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. Xencor had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 268.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Xencor will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $72,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $34,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,524 shares of company stock worth $279,886 over the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Xencor by 7.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 576,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after purchasing an additional 40,355 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Xencor by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Xencor by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor (Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.