Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Trading 3.5% Higher

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) traded up 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.65 and last traded at $35.35. 17,106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 427,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.15.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.24.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 425.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $948,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $1,003,330.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,047 in the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 83,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

