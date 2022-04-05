XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut XOMA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut XOMA from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XOMA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $27.66 on Friday. XOMA has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $41.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.28. The company has a market cap of $313.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.41 and a beta of 0.90.

XOMA ( NASDAQ:XOMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.60). XOMA had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.84 million.

In other XOMA news, CEO James R. Neal sold 1,111 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $33,352.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 2,339 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $70,216.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,569. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of XOMA by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of XOMA by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 16,943 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of XOMA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of XOMA by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of XOMA by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

