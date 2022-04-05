XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 19,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $982,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ XPEL traded down $2.18 on Tuesday, reaching $49.43. 21,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,436. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $103.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. XPEL had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 44.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after acquiring an additional 113,861 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in XPEL by 13.3% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 12.9% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 59,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in XPEL during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000.

Several analysts have commented on XPEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

