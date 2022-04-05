Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Down to $4.91

Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.91, but opened at $4.70. Yalla Group shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 6,961 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.56 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Yalla Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Yalla Group by 3,711.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 912,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after buying an additional 888,695 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Yalla Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,578,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Yalla Group by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the period. 22.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yalla Group Company Profile (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

