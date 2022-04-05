Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Price Reaches $0.25 (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $4.98 million and approximately $157,622.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00048565 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.74 or 0.07532545 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,945.35 or 0.99858924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00055534 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

