Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 114,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,277,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of UGI by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,330,000 after buying an additional 158,255 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in UGI by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 159.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 35,940 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.20. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. Bank of America cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UGI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

