Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $797,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $4,517,655.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,634 shares of company stock worth $20,534,057 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RS stock opened at $182.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $135.46 and a twelve month high of $198.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

RS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

