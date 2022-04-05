Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 58,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,796,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,401,849,000 after acquiring an additional 973,779 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 28.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,484 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Sempra by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,658,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,245,000 after purchasing an additional 180,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,995,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,967,000 after acquiring an additional 230,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sempra by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,583,000 after buying an additional 153,619 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.57.

Sempra stock opened at $166.76 on Tuesday. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $170.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $1.145 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 111.44%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

