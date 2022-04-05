Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,568,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPAM. Cowen lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $359.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.10.

EPAM opened at $297.94 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $340.60 and a 200 day moving average of $521.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

