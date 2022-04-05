Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $5.95 Million in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 135,145 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,953,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,617,000 after buying an additional 84,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,392 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,896,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $431,370,000 after buying an additional 1,032,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,662,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $378,627,000 after buying an additional 139,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,108 shares of company stock worth $7,660,834. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DVN opened at $60.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.07. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $63.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.77.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.94.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

