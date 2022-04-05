Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $8.80 Million in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47,226 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $154,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,897,431.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,979 shares of company stock valued at $26,209,988. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

CDNS stock opened at $167.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.75. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

