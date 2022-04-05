Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $5.41 Million Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,281,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $5,951,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,201.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after purchasing an additional 120,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.70.

IFF opened at $130.84 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.55, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

